Call Of Duty Confirms Monster Crossover We All Suspected

As fans continue to inch closer to discovering everything "Elden Ring" has to offer, some players have turned to trying to discover some of the things that almost made it into the game. YouTuber Lance McDonald, who was one of the first people to discover the potential DLC PvP arena, found that there was a pretty interesting mechanic cut from the game, along with a related side quest. In a YouTube video, McDonald talked about how in the network test version of the game there were some animals in a unique state of sleep, not seen in the final game. These sleeping animals would not wake up if you approached them quickly or bumped into them, only getting up if attacked. Instead, these sleeping animals were meant to be approached so you could collect their dreams.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO