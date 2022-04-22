Call Of Duty Confirms Monster Crossover We All Suspected

It's no secret that "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint" has had a rocky path to this point. Released in 2019 as a followup to "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands," the game bombed upon release and received extremely mixed critical reviews due to the game's lack of variety and gameplay mechanics. Furthermore, the game caused a huge uproar after the addition of Quartz, a Ubisoft program in which cosmetics and items are sold as NFTs (known as Digits), which can then be sold to other players. According to Ubisoft, the NFTs' blockchain is more "environmentally sustainable" than others, but the inclusion of NFTs was largely viewed as a negative by the gaming community. Quartz has apparently not done very well since launch, with reports showing that the NFTs had only netted an estimated $400 by December 2021.
