ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call Of Duty Confirms Monster Crossover We All Suspected

By Nicholas Wilson
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest season of "Call of Duty: Warzone" is winding down with the help of a Snoop Dogg skin, which arrived just in time for 4/20. Now Season 3 is just around the corner, and it looks to be one of the game's biggest yet — literally. Of course, some gamers...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
SVG

This Massive Game Leak Is Looking More Real By The Day

Back in 2021, gamers were shocked to hear about a major Nvidia leak, which the company confirmed was legit. While looking at cloud storage options, coder Ighor July stumbled upon a list of games that would be ported to PC, or potentially to Nvidia's GeForce Now service. At the time, Nvidia remained a little coy about the discovery, insisting that the list of applications was simply used for testing purposes, and wasn't an actual list of forthcoming games. "The list you identified is used for internal tracking and testing purposes only, including both released and/or speculative games. It does not confirm or announce any future availability," Nvidia told July.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Free Games

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed some nostalgic games coming to the subscription service on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The leak comes the way of Twitter and features footage of an alleged master version of the Nintendo Switch Online NES application, which, when compared to the current version, reveals some games coming to the subscription service, games and series like Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Mega Man, and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Activision#Titan
epicstream.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Explained: Release Date, Cross-Play, Maps, and More

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is coming. Activision has posted job listings for work on this upcoming port of Warzone to mobile platforms, and really, considering the success of PUBG on mobile, Warzone on mobile has felt inevitable for some time. We don't have official details just yet, but there are some things we can expect from this new Call of Duty mobile game. In this article, we'll explain Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's release date, cross-play, maps, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting PS3 Cult Classic

Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs Kong Event Causes Intense Fan Reactions

The reveal of Call of Duty: Warzone's big Godzilla vs Kong event has really sent the internet into overdrive. Call of Duty is far from a serious or realistic franchise at this point, but it has mostly stayed in its lane. The absurdity has ratcheted up a lot over the years with the inclusion of zombies, anime weapon skins, characters like Rambo and Ghostface joining the game, and more, but the latest crossover takes the cake. After a series of teases, Godzilla is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside his longtime foe and less nuclear monster King Kong.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Teases Warzone 2 Map

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is -- unsurprisingly -- going to come with a new map when it releases. Activision and Raven Software have yet to reveal this map, but according to a new rumor, it's going to be quite different from Caldera and Verdansk, at least in terms of environments and flavor. If a new rumor is to be believed, then the next Warzone map that will release with Warzone 2 is taking "heavy inspiration" from Medellin, Colombia. And this makes sense if you've been staying up to date with the latest Call of Duty 2022 rumors, many of which claim the game is taking players to South America and will have a story that involves the drug cartels that operate out of the southern continent.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playtests Reportedly Happening Soon

Playtests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot, are reportedly taking place very soon. Infinity Ward began teasing the new Call of Duty earlier this week by updating its social media platforms. The developer deleted all of its Instagram posts and updated its Twitter to feature a teaser image with Ghost hiding under a set of stairs. It's been heavily suggested that the developer is ramping up its marketing ahead of a larger reveal with teasers expected to begin dropping at the end of April. To go alongside all of this, Infinity Ward is also preparing to let some people play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

RIP Ghost Recon Breakpoint

It's no secret that "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint" has had a rocky path to this point. Released in 2019 as a followup to "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands," the game bombed upon release and received extremely mixed critical reviews due to the game's lack of variety and gameplay mechanics. Furthermore, the game caused a huge uproar after the addition of Quartz, a Ubisoft program in which cosmetics and items are sold as NFTs (known as Digits), which can then be sold to other players. According to Ubisoft, the NFTs' blockchain is more "environmentally sustainable" than others, but the inclusion of NFTs was largely viewed as a negative by the gaming community. Quartz has apparently not done very well since launch, with reports showing that the NFTs had only netted an estimated $400 by December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Elden Ring Player Discovers Cut Dream Mechanic

As fans continue to inch closer to discovering everything "Elden Ring" has to offer, some players have turned to trying to discover some of the things that almost made it into the game. YouTuber Lance McDonald, who was one of the first people to discover the potential DLC PvP arena, found that there was a pretty interesting mechanic cut from the game, along with a related side quest. In a YouTube video, McDonald talked about how in the network test version of the game there were some animals in a unique state of sleep, not seen in the final game. These sleeping animals would not wake up if you approached them quickly or bumped into them, only getting up if attacked. Instead, these sleeping animals were meant to be approached so you could collect their dreams.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Overwatch 2's Devs Are Frustrated With Their Own Game

Developing a video game is no easy task. It's an extremely time consuming affair that often involves dozens of people all needing to be on the same page, particularly AAA titles. On top of that, video game developers are often at the mercy of the decisions from their supervisors and potentially even shareholders as well. Add in things like crunch, and video game development can be equally as frustrating an experience as it is a gratifying one. And Blizzard Entertainment, the developer behind the hotly anticipated "Overwatch 2," has certainly been feeling the pressure.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Top Vanguard Players Are Divided By Cheating Accusations

The "Call of Duty" franchise has always had cheating issues. And the older the "Call of Duty" title the more likely it is to be infested with hackers, as has been the case with the notoriously hack-heavy "Call of Duty 4." However, the latest "Call of Duty," subtitled "Vanguard," isn't even a year old, yet there has already been an outcry from the community regarding hackers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy