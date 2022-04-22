ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kali Uchis Reveals Details About Third & Fourth Albums at 2022 Latin AMAs

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Kali Uchis arrived at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards Thursday (April 21) rocking a fuchsia dress made out of fringe to celebrate not only her six nominations at the ceremony, but also a lot of new music on the way.

“I have an album in Spanish and another one in English,” she tells Billboard on the red carpet. “A lot of my music is very Spanglish because that’s how I was raised and that style comes more naturally to me. But I’m ready to give it my all.”

The Colombian-American singer also shared the news with fans on Twitter. “My third album & the next are both finished, one is an English album one is a Spanish album ¿what my kuchis want first?” she tweeted.

Kali was nominated for new artist of the year, song of the year, favorite female artist, and favorite pop artist. Her hit “Telepatia” was up for favorite pop song and viral song of the year.

Her double albums announcement comes on the heels of finalizing a tour with Tyler, the Creator. “To actually see people and feel that energy and receive that love is always a great experience. I had a lot of fun,” she said of touring.

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs were held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It featured performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.

Additionally, the awards show “paid tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, and honored Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.

See Kali’s tweet about her two upcoming albums below:

Kali Uchis
