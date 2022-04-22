ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Eco-friendly products for Earth Day

WCNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some eco-friendly beauty & wellness products. BareOrganics superfoods are plant powdered, Certified...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

7 best bags for life and reusable carriers for shopping more sustainably

Remember the days when we’d do our weekly food shop and use new plastic bags? Every. Single. Time. What were we thinking? For many of us, these bags were then put into a cupboard each week to be "reused" as bin bags, or for something else and thrown away. Across the world we’d use up to five trillion of them – per year. There was little thought about the life (or afterlife) of these plastic bags. Used on average for around 12 minutes, they then take more than 500 years to decompose, according to the Centre for Biological Diversity.However, they...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTLA.com

Plastic-free beauty and lifestyle products

It’s time to celebrate Earth Month, and Coco Eco editor in chief Anna Griffin joined us live to show us simple ways we can reduce single-use plastic in our lives, with a little style and a lot of sustainability. For more information on the products featured in this segment,...
SKIN CARE
cntraveler.com

Your Guide to a More Eco-Friendly Packing List

“Sustainable,” “eco-friendly,” “upcycled”—these words are touted across the retail space as companies strive to tap into today’s sustainably-focused consumers’ interests (and wallets). The 2021 Global Sustainability Study found that 85 percent of people around the world have shifted their purchase behavior to be more sustainable in the past five years. More importantly, nearly one-third of the global population stated they would be willing to pay more for sustainable products or services. However, the overuse of these words has led to extreme greenwashing, leaving consumers overwhelmed and undereducated when it comes to truly knowing how to shop sustainably.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Society
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Eco Friendly Products#Vegan#Advertising#Bareorganics#Certified Usda Organic#Non Gmo#Nails Inc#Polish
CBS News

How we make and buy clothes is hurting the planet. Here's a solution.

Have you ever considered the environmental cost of your favorite pair of jeans? And what about the clothes that hang in your closet unworn?. The impact of apparel manufacturing on the Earth's climate is certainly on the minds of executives at athletic wear company Lululemon, which is choosing Earth Day this year to launch a resale program to take back worn garments from customers and sell them at a discount. The goal: keep clothes in circulation longer, limiting Lululemon's carbon emissions by reducing unnecessary production and consumption by consumers.
ENVIRONMENT
moneytalksnews.com

13 Freebies and Sales for Earth Day 2022

On April 22, make Mother Nature proud by shopping sustainable brands and saving money in honor of Earth Day. Numerous companies are celebrating the holiday with savings, which in some cases last all weekend. Check out this year’s deals below. Call ahead to locations near you to confirm that...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
One Green Planet

Corduroy: Is It Eco-Friendly?

Corduroy is a textured, sturdy textile that is generally considered timeless. It comes in several hues, although it’s usually made in neutral colors like beige and brown. Corduroy has been in and out of style for decades, but it has been around for centuries. The big question is: is...
ENVIRONMENT
Hypebae

Is It Possible To Love Both Fashion and the Earth?

In the midst of the early months of the pandemic, the overwhelming urge to dress more colorfully and freely experiment with one’s style coincided with the increasing awareness of fast fashion’s impact on the Earth. The desire to mix prints and colors merged with the rise in thrift shopping, as the strict solitude of quarantine encouraged many to reflect on the clothing that truly made us happy as well as our methods of consumption.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), GUESS Originals has released an eco-friendly five-piece collection. Joining the brand’s continued commitment to sustainability, the range is made using organic cotton fibers or polyester from recycled plastic bottles. Pieces include two T-shirts, a crewneck sweater, a dad hat and a tote bag. Each design is vintage-inspired, featuring nature-themed graphics throughout. The prints are created using eco-friendly water-based ink or a PVC free plastisol ink to prevent the release of any harmful chemicals.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Sustainable: The Best Eco-Friendly Graphite Pencils

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. The sourcing of pencil wood is an environmental concern; about 80,000 trees are harvested to produce more than 14 billion pencils annually. In recent decades, many earth-friendly pencils have come to market, including those using wood harvested from sustainably managed forests or made from recycled coffee grounds. Some even contain seeds to grow new plants. The graphite pencil as we know it has been around for centuries and still consists of the same basic...
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Find Eco-Friendly Bedding, to Help You Sleep a Little More Soundly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to add more sustainable, eco-friendly products to your everyday life, you can start by making the rooms in your house a little greener (environmentally speaking we mean). That includes your bedroom. There are eco-conscious bedding options these days for everything from weighted blankets to luxury pillows. The key is finding durable linens and cushions made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled down alternatives. Sustainable Bedding Certifications Sustainable bedding will often...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Earth Day tips you need to know to make your home more sustainable

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home.  Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands.  Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

11 best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

Britain has a love affair with coffee. As a nation, we drink about 95 million cups a day, with the average fan sipping two cups daily. Some people have their own at-home morning routine, while others frequently visit their favourite cafe or coffee shop for a takeout brew on the way to work. Britons spend billions of pounds a year at high street coffee chains. It’s a habit that does not come cheap, and it could be costing the earth.The UK’s fondness for takeaway coffee sees us disposing of 2.5 billion plastic-coated takeaway cups annually, and that number is set...
ENVIRONMENT
WCNC

'100% recyclable': Climate game-changer or marketing ploy?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April is Earth Month.  And over the past 20 years, plastic pollution has more than doubled. . But, what you do the next time you are finished using a plastic bottle could help reverse that trend. . Every day, you and I drink from plastic water bottles,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy