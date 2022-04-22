Eco-friendly products for Earth Day

“Sustainable,” “eco-friendly,” “upcycled”—these words are touted across the retail space as companies strive to tap into today’s sustainably-focused consumers’ interests (and wallets). The 2021 Global Sustainability Study found that 85 percent of people around the world have shifted their purchase behavior to be more sustainable in the past five years. More importantly, nearly one-third of the global population stated they would be willing to pay more for sustainable products or services. However, the overuse of these words has led to extreme greenwashing, leaving consumers overwhelmed and undereducated when it comes to truly knowing how to shop sustainably.
