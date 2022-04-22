ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police seize nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, over 4,000 THC vape pens during traffic stop

By Jake Anderson
KETV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities seized nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and over 4,000 THC vape pens during a traffic stop, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Around...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Belen man gets into fight with police during traffic stop

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police arrested a man they say had tried to flee during a traffic stop and had multiple illegal drugs in his car. They say Gilbert Duran had an outstanding warrant and got into a fight with police when he was pulled over. That’s when he tried to run away but police […]
BELEN, NM
JC Post

Drug task force finds large amount of heroin at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects following work by the the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Road in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A large amount of heroin was located inside the residence. Bradley L. Hanvy, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested on requested charges of possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Thc
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KETV.com

Man shot with Taser after using his child as human shield, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — Police deployed a Taser after a man used a 2-year-old child as a human shield. Officers were called just after midnight to 97th and Binney streets for a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, the victim was banging on the door of the home and had visible...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy