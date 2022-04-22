ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Road closures for bridge inspections on Old Highway 99N Tuesday and Wednesday

By News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Douglas County Public Works Department will conduct two routine bridge inspections on Old Highway 99N next week causing some traffic delays and detours. On...

KDRV

Siskiyou County Caltrans I-5 "CRZ" project underway

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) says work is underway to resume the Siskiyou Interstate 5 Clear Recover Zone (CRZ) project today. Caltrans describes a clear recovery zone as an unobstructed area beyond the edge of the road which gives drivers an opportunity to regain control should they lose control of their vehicles.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Salina Post

Regular inspections keep Dickinson County bridges safe

The Dickinson County Road and Bridge Department uses a strict inspection process to ensure the county’s 300 bridges are safe. “Our bridges are inspected every other year and the ones that are more at risk are inspected every year," said Dickinson County Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill. "None of our bridges are in danger of falling in."
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fire destroys outbuilding west of Terrebonne; ammunition explosions heard over wide area

An outbuilding was destroyed Saturday night by a fire west of Terrebonne that set off a large amount of ammunition and black power stored inside, explosions that were heard by over a wide area and forced fire crews to take shelter for a time. The post Fire destroys outbuilding west of Terrebonne; ammunition explosions heard over wide area appeared first on KTVZ.
TERREBONNE, OR
KDRV

Political campaign signs in Oregon rights-of-way could lead to removal

SALEM, Ore. -- Political comments abound almost everywhere in 2022, yet political campaign signs are not allowed on the state highway right-of-way in Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reminds that with May 17 primary elections approaching, "campaigns and their friends should remember that ODOT will remove political signs posted on the state highway right-of-way." It says only official traffic control devices are allowed in Oregon's highway right of way.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Food truck owners in Irving neighborhood of Eugene to be shut down

EUGENE, Ore. — Local food truck owners are hoping the City of Eugene reconsiders its decision to shut down their food pod in the Irving neighborhood. One local food truck pod and produce stand in the neighborhood is being shut down. This comes after numerous complaints to the City...
EUGENE, OR
Reason.com

Do Electronic Signs Displaying Number of Traffic Fatalities Actually Cause More Crashes?

From Jonathan Hall & Joshua Madsen, Can behavioral interventions be too salient? Evidence from traffic safety messages, in the journal Science:. Policy-makers are increasingly turning to behavioral interventions such as nudges and informational campaigns …. Guidebooks say that these interventions should "seize people's attention" at a time when they can take the desired action, but little consideration has been given to the costs of seizing one's attention and to the possibility that these interventions may crowd out other, more important, considerations.
TEXAS STATE
KDRV

Timber company bridges connect to an award for natural habitat work

MEDFORD, Ore.— A Medford-based timber group is the winner of a state wildlife stewardship award "for work it did to enhance fish passage through streams on its forestlands in southern Oregon." Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and the Oregon Board of Forestry awarded Manulife Investment Management (formerly...
MEDFORD, OR
Columbia Insight

On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River

Around a homeless encampment, hypodermic needles, plastics, propane tanks, flat-screen TVs. human feces among items cleanup crews buried rather than remove The post On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River appeared first on Columbia Insight. On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River was first posted on April 21, 2022 at 5:51 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
EUGENE, OR

