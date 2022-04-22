ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Overnight House Fire Caused By Tossed Cigarette

By Karla James
klin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA passer-by called to report a house fire around midnight Friday at 55th and Otoe. LFR arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Crews quick to battle Bedford house fire causing significant damage

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called Friday morning to a Bedford house fire that they say spread when the residents tried to put it out. Crews, including the Bedford Fire Department, were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. March 25 to the home on the 300 block of West Central Way in Bedford.
BEDFORD, PA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fire destroys outbuilding west of Terrebonne; ammunition explosions heard over wide area

An outbuilding was destroyed Saturday night by a fire west of Terrebonne that set off a large amount of ammunition and black power stored inside, explosions that were heard by over a wide area and forced fire crews to take shelter for a time. The post Fire destroys outbuilding west of Terrebonne; ammunition explosions heard over wide area appeared first on KTVZ.
TERREBONNE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Lfr#Lpd
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
KOMO News

Dog credited with saving his family from overnight house fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A dog is being credited with helping a family escape a house fire in Rhode Island early Thursday morning. Fire officials said the dog helped wake up the family. Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to the Coventry home. The house took heavy damage, according to Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown.
COVENTRY, RI
CBS Chicago

One man dead after fight inside Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler...
CHICAGO, IL
KTVL

Rural Metro Fire responds to two overnight fires

Josephine County, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire responded to two fires last night. At approximately 11:18 pm on Friday, Rural Metro and Grants Pass fire crews rolled on a fully-involved chicken coop on Greenfield Road in Grants Pass. There was no spread to other structures or the wildland, but a brood of baby chicks perished in the fire. The cause appeared to be associated with a heating lamp coming into contact with flammable materials, according to Rural Metro Fire.
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy