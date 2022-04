SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized after they were shot during two separate disturbances overnight in Greene County. Police say an argument led to one of the shootings overnight in Springfield. Around 2:20 a.m., two large groups of people were arguing in the 1000 block of East Division street. The argument escalated to the point in which shots were fired and someone was hit in the lower leg.

