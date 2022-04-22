ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, OH

Open house scheduled at Canter’s Cave

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRSdL_0fHCx3ie00
Pictured here is the Main Lodge at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. Canter’s Cave | Courtesy

JACKSON — Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp will be holding its annual open house for youth and their parents on Sunday, May 1 from noon-4 p.m.

According to a press release from OSU Extension, “This event will give you the opportunity to explore the camp and learn about the many summer camping opportunities there. Many Extension professionals, camp staff, volunteers, and teen counselors will be on hand that afternoon to provide you with a taste of what summer camp has to offer. Or, you might be interested in checking out the camp facilities as a potential venue for your wedding or other special event.”

Information will be available regarding this summer’s 4-H camps and camp facility rentals. There will be several traditional camp activities scheduled throughout the day — including fishing, archery, hiking, crafts, and more. Hikes will leave for either Boone or Canter’s Caves on the half hour, and the pond will be open for fishing from noon until 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the paddle boats will take center stage on the pond. Visitors will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at archery; take a walking tour of the camp’s facilities; or play basketball or miniature golf. A light lunch will be available at no charge from noon to 3:30 p.m., and the camp’s canteen will be open for the purchase of camp items.

Upon arriving at camp, all guests must register in the Main Lodge before heading out on their adventures. Hikers should wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather. The hikes will be somewhat strenuous. The Open House will include with a live auction at 3:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the camp.

In addition to the live auction, there will also be a silent auction, which will close at 3:45 p.m., and a kids’ auction. Youth will be able to purchase a strip of tickets to drop into cups for the items they want a chance to win. Winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. Auction items are donated by Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp friends and alumni, members of the camp’s Board of Directors, and 4-H members and advisors from the 10 county 4-H programs that own and operate the camp, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, and Vinton. The camp is also home to the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Program and the State 4-H Special Needs Camp.

Membership in 4-H is not required for youth to attend 4-H summer camps. For more information about the upcoming Open House or about summer camping opportunities, contact the Meigs County OSU Extension office at 740-992-6696 or [email protected]

Canter’s Cave 4-H camp is located just north of Jackson, Ohio at 1362 Caves Rd.

Information provided by OSU Extension.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!
OXFORD, AL
morningbrew.com

Open house: Finding Alaska

Welcome to Open House, the only newsletter section that wants to remind you that Juneau is in fact spelled like that. We’ll give you a few facts about a listing and you try to guess the price. Today’s off-the-grid home is located in Gustavus, Alaska, a short 12-minute helicopter...
WAAY-TV

Ribbon cutting for special needs softball field in Morgan County

The softball field at Sparkman School was funded by Daikin America, Inc., the Morgan County Commission and Morgan County Schools. It will be used by the Home Runs and Family Fun Softball League. Special needs students ages 4 and up, mostly from the three public school systems in Morgan County, play in the league.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Vinton, OH
City
Jackson, OH
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Onondaga archery program returns

ONONDAGA — A few notable images come to mind when you hear the word “archer.” Hawkeye, Legolas, Artemis, Katniss Everdeen, and even a cartoon fox from Disney’s rendition of Robin Hood. But archery is not reserved for fictional characters, historical figures, or hunters of any era. Recreational archery is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people world-wide, and it’s something that the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department is offering for youth and adults to try!
ONONDAGA, NY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Letart Township is flowering this Spring

LETART TWP – Letart Township has long been known for its fertile soil and rich variety of vegetables, but in the past decades many farmers have turned to the more predictable and profitable venture of raising flowers. While greenhouse growing has it’s share of unpredictability, it is no match...
LETART, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Hawk attack!

Our second son, Keithen, and his family live in Paducah, Kentucky. Daughter-in-law, Jessica, is a very beautiful young woman. And, she is also very smart. She holds a Ph. D. degree, and she is a professor at Murray State University. She will be eligible to become a tenured professor at the university in September.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Open House#Volunteers#Camping#Osu Extension
explore venango

Oil City YMCA Announces Spring Tee Ball Registration for ages 3-6

OIL CITY, Pa. – Spring Tee Ball registration is underway for ages 3-6 at the Oil City YMCA. Spring Tee Ball begins May 17 for ages three to six. This is a six-week program that focuses on preparing your child for the games of baseball and softball. The first three weeks of the program will consist of skill and knowledge-building practices where youth will practice the basics of the game. The final three weeks of the program will split the youth into teams and play games. Each child will be receive a YMCA team t-ball shirt.
OIL CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Archery
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Wave 3

‘Digital horse-racing’ trend offers thrill of owning a racehorse online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than three weeks away from the 2022 Kentucky Derby, there’s an online community that celebrates the sport of horse racing every day... in the metaverse. Digital horse-racing has grown in popularity over the past few years, offering anyone with some spending money the chance...
ANIMALS
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
1K+
Followers
13
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy