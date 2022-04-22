ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Didier Drogba’s dream of becoming head of Ivory Coast football dashed

By Martin Lipton
 1 day ago
DIDIER Drogba’s hopes of becoming the new head of Ivory Coast football look set to be dashed today - despite widespread backing by fans.

Chelsea legend Drogba is one of three candidates for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Federation - FIF - in elections that have been delayed for two YEARS.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is campaigning for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Federation Credit: EPA

But while Drogba has the support of the African confederation Caf, as well as influential backing from Fifa’s high command and fan groups, he is the outsider in today’s vote.

Drogba has been criticised by his two rivals, Sory Diabate and Idriss Diallo, both current FIF executives, and a former President, Jacques Anouma, who accused him of a lack of experience.

The criticism has ignored Drogba’s popularity and his ambitious programme for the development of the game in his homeland.

Drogba has received backing from fans and a number of ex-players, including Yaya Toure.

But with the election decided by the votes of 76 clubs and five “interest groups”, it seems that the delegates are preparing to ignore the popular will of supporters and back one of the in-house candidates.

Drogba retired from his playing career in 2018 at the age of 40.

This included over 100 games for the Ivory Coast national side and 65 goals.

The powerful ex-Chelsea striker also scored 104 Premier League goals for the Blues.

He famously scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final.

It was a glittering 20-year career which took in six different countries and 18 major trophies.

