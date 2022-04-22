Billboard Hot 100 hip hop duo Ja Rule & Ashanti to perform in Tri-Cities

Their hits littered the radio waves of the early 2000s at the height of the bling era, and soon they’ll be coming to the Tri-Cities.

Frequent hip hop and R&B collaborators Ja Rule and Ashanti will perform at the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, bringing their infectious hits to the Main Stage at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The pair are behind hits including “Always On Time,” “What’s Luv?,” and “Mesmerize.”

Tickets went on sale 8 a.m. on Friday, April 22. Admission into the fair is also required.

This is the fair’s final announcement in their annual summer concert series.

Ja Rule is the four-time Grammy nominated New York rapper whose hits have spent plenty time atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Two of his albums, Rule 3:36 (2000) and Pain is Love (2001), have sold more than 15 million units and attained triple-platinum status from the RIAA.

As of 2018, Ja Rule has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. He’s also been nominated for two American Music Awards.

Back in 2017, the rapper was briefly a embroiled in controversy as a co-founder of the the widely-debated and fraudulent Fyre Festival . But he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti’s self-titled album (2002) landed her in the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling more than a half-million copies in the first week alone.

Over her 20 year career, she’s won eight Billboard awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Vanguard Awards.

“She has reigned at the top as one of Billboard’s ‘Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010’ and continues to break Billboard records having a Hot 100 entry every decade in the 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s,” read an announcement from the fair.

She also holds an extensive filmography as an actress and is a published author. She was also honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month with a star.

Carnival wristband sale

Also, April 30 is the fair’s annual one-day sale on carnival wristbands. On that day only, wristbands are $30. That’s $10 dollars off the regular price during the fair.

You will receive a voucher to exchange for a wristband at the carnival. You must buy wristbands in person at Kennewick Ranch & Home from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 30, to receive the special price.

For more information go to www.bentonfranklinfair.com .

The full lineup for the fair’s summer concert series includes: