Keep bird feeders, baths empty, state cautions

State officials are urging people to avoid filling bird baths or feeders until at least the end of May because of an outbreak of avian influenza.

The disease is affecting some wild and domestic bird species but has not yet been detected in songbirds, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The agency recommends against using baths and feeders until the infection subsides in the Midwest. Wild birds still will have plenty of food sources, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The department also suggests cleaning and rinsing feeders and baths with diluted bleach using nine parts water to one part bleach and putting them away or cleaning them weekly if they can’t be moved. Bird seed at the base of any feeder also should be removed to discourage large gatherings of birds.

The disease first was noted in wild Canada geese in Illinois on March 10, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Bird deaths from avian influenza have been confirmed in Sangamon, Champaign, Fulton, Will and Cook counties. In Cook County, more than 200 bird deaths are believed to have been caused by the disease.