Suffolk, VA

2 drivers seriously hurt in Route 58 crash

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rwugm_0fHCvEqS00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two drivers were seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning on Route 58 in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley says first responders were notified at 10:36 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 58 near Bob Foeller Drive.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, and both drivers were taken to the hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Kelley said.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes, but two lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

