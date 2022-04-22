The First Time: Walker Scobell

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Tom Holland has declared interest in appearing on Zendaya's hit HBO series, Euphoria — but the actress is playing coy about it. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 25-year-old Dune star was asked whether there was any truth to the rumor that Holland made a secret cameo on the acclaimed drama. Jokingly, she replied: "Could be."
Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
Leave it to Stephen Colbert to find a comedic silver lining after testing positive for COVID-19 and having to postpone his show: At least he gets to avoid interviewing his friend-slash-nemesis Jason Bateman!. The Late Show host confirmed he would have to miss a few episodes after the show's Twitter...
Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market.
Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas.
That’s a huge accomplishment in...
Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, and media investor Jeff Sagansky will be honorees at the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, the National Association of Television Program Executives announced on Thursday. The awards gala will be on June...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt).
Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week.
Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
The wait has been long between the release of Deadpool 2 in 2018 and the planned Deadpool 3, but at least the production took a big step forward in its development this month when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy has been hired to direct Deadpool 3. Following the hire, a member of the Deadpool cast has questions (just like us) about whether she’ll return.
Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
New details have reportedly come out regarding Bill Murray's "inappropriate" behavior on the set of Being Mortal. The film was suspended indefinitely earlier this week and was meant to be Aziz Ansari's first directorial feature. Now its status is up in the air, and many are trying to find out what happened.
