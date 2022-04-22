ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

10 GOP candidates file to run for governor in Michigan

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
The deadline to get on the ballot for Michigan's Aug. 2 primary in the governor's race was Tuesday, and 10 Republican candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, possibly the largest number of candidates on one side in Michigan's history.

“We’re feeling pretty great," said Gus Portela a spokesman for the Michigan GOP. "I mean, the slate of candidates that we that have...obviously speak to the frustration with the current state of affairs in the state.”

Portela sees the big group on the Republican side of the race as a good thing, giving voters a wide variety of options.

“I think that it really illustrates that there are many different flavors of conservatism right now, that voters have to choose from," said Simon Schuster, the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

But Republican communications strategist Mike Murray said the wide field will make for an aggressive race, one in which candidates will vie for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement is now the only thing that matters in a 10-candidate Republican primary," Murray said. "But I don’t think Trump is going to be quick to endorse. It’s going to be like a bad episode of 'The Apprentice.' He’s going to stretch it out and make the candidates travel to the royal court of Mar-a-Lago to audition - and grovel - for his favor.”

Rodericka Applewhaite, a senior communications adviser for the Michigan Democratic Party agreed.

“I think, as we've seen with everything else that's happening for every other seat on the ticket for the Republican side, the Republican Party is very splintered and remains pretty fractured and messy throughout the cycle," she said.

The 10 candidates who have filed to run for governor are Donna Brandenburg, Mike Brown, James Craig, Tudor Dixon, Perry Johnson, Ryan Kelley, Michael Markey, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano.

The Bureau of Elections must now review the petitions and any challenges must be submitted by April 26.

Comments / 6

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

