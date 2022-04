Wilson College’s 13th annual Student Research Day is Friday, April 29. Experience some of the fantastic research and creative projects Wilson students have done this year with the guidance of their faculty mentors. From treating white nose syndrome in bats and cancer in humans to making campuses safer for all, Wilson students have contributed to our understanding of science, medicine, art, and civilization. The student researchers will present their research live or display it on posters in the library’s Lenfest Learning Commons and the Brooks Science Center. More than 70 students representing multiple disciplines will present their work.

WILSON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO