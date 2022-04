We are currently in the era of basketball where offense rules above all, as teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality shots as possible. The analytics of the game has convinced every NBA team that 3 pointers and shots around the rim are the most efficient shots. Of course, generating easy points from the free-throw line has never been more encouraged since referees are more likely to blow the whistle on possessions.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO