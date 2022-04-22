Guide: Indoor fun around Long Island
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Here is a guide to all of the fun places to take kids that are inside - so no matter the weather - hot or cold - News 12 Long Island has you covered!
*NOTE: Some places may require a reservation. Please call ahead for hours and admission information.
Aquariums
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium
1660 NY-25A
Cold Spring Harbor
Phone: (516) 692-6768
Long Island Aquarium
431 E Main St.
Riverhead
Phone: (631) 208-9200
Bounce House
Bounce! Family Entertainment Center
310 Michael Drive
Syosset, NY 11791
Phone: (516) 762-1300
Laser Bounce in Levittown
2710 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Phone: (516) 342-1330
Jump Town USA
101 Carolyn Blvd.
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Phone: (631) 414-7872
Children's Cafe and Clubhouse
Liddle Bites Play Cafe
132 East Park Ave.
Long Beach, NY 11561
Phone: (516) 442-3131
Lolli Bop Cafe & Play
398 Central Ave.
Lawrence, NY 11559
Phone: (516) 341-7777
The Clubhouse
174 Daniels Hole Road
East Hampton
Phone: (631) 537-2695
Go Karts
RPM Raceway
40 Daniel St.
Farmingdale
Phone: (631) 752-7223
Indoor Play Areas
Active Kidz Long Island
200 Robbins Lane
Jericho, NY 11753
Phone: (516) 621-6600
Mindnasium
939 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010
Phone: (516) 216-1073
Once Upon a Treetop
151 Dupont St.
Plainview, NY 11803
Phone: (516) 349-1140
Pump It Up in Great Neck
225 Community Drive
Suite 250
Great Neck, NY 11021
Phone: (516) 466-7867
Safari Adventure
1074 Pulaski St.
Riverhead, NY 11901
Phone: (631) 727-4386
Urban Air Adventure Park
3147 Middle Country Road
Lake Grove, NY 11755
Phone: (631) 861-4125
XPLORE Family Fun Center
200 Wilson St.
Port Jefferson Station
Phone: (631) 743-9955
Museums
Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum and Education Center
279 Main St.
Cold Spring Harbor
Phone: (631) 367-3418
Cradle of Aviation Museum
Charles Lindbergh Boulevard
Garden City
Phone: (516) 572-4111
Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center
100 Crescent Beach Road
Glen Cove
Phone: (516) 571-8040
Long Island Children’s Museum
11 Davis Ave.
Garden City
Phone: (516) 224-5800
Nassau County Museum of Art
One Museum Drive
Roslyn Harbor
Phone: (516) 484-9338
Planting Fields Arboretum
1395 Planting Fields Road
Oyster Bay
Phone: (516) 922-9200
Science Museum of Long Island
1526 North Plandome Road
Manhasset
Phone: (516) 627-9400
Vanderbilt Museum
180 Little Neck Road
Centerport
Phone: (631) 854-5579
Rock Climbing
Island Rock
60 Skyline Drive
Plainview
Phone: (516) 822-7625
The Gravity Vault
40 Melville Park Road
Melville
Phone: (516) 777-9255
Shopping Centers
Roosevelt Field Mall
630 Old Country Road
Garden City
Phone: (516) 742-8001
Smith Haven Mall
313 Smith Haven Mall
Lake Grove
Phone: (631) 724-8066
Tanger Outlets Deer Park
152 The Arches Circle
Deer Park
Phone: (631) 667-0600
Tanger Outlets Riverhead
200 Tanger Mall Drive
Riverhead
Phone: (631) 369-2732
Walt Whitman Shops
160 Walt Whitman Road
Huntington Station
Phone: (631) 271-1746
Westfield South Shore
1701 Sunrise Highway
Bay Shore
Phone: (631) 665-8600
Westfield Sunrise
1 Sunrise Mall
Massapequa
Phone: (551) 321-1081
Did we miss one? Click here and let us know!
