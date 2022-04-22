ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide: Indoor fun around Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Here is a guide to all of the fun places to take kids that are inside - so no matter the weather - hot or cold - News 12 Long Island has you covered!

*NOTE: Some places may require a reservation. Please call ahead for hours and admission information.

Aquariums

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium

1660 NY-25A

Cold Spring Harbor

Phone: (516) 692-6768

Long Island Aquarium

431 E Main St.

Riverhead

Phone: (631) 208-9200

Bounce House

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

310 Michael Drive

Syosset, NY 11791

Phone: (516) 762-1300

Laser Bounce in Levittown

2710 Hempstead Turnpike

Levittown, NY 11756

Phone: (516) 342-1330

Jump Town USA

101 Carolyn Blvd.

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Phone: (631) 414-7872

Children's Cafe and Clubhouse

Liddle Bites Play Cafe

132 East Park Ave.

Long Beach, NY 11561

Phone: (516) 442-3131

Lolli Bop Cafe & Play

398 Central Ave.

Lawrence, NY 11559

Phone: (516) 341-7777

The Clubhouse

174 Daniels Hole Road

East Hampton

Phone: (631) 537-2695

Go Karts

RPM Raceway

40 Daniel St.

Farmingdale

Phone: (631) 752-7223

Indoor Play Areas

Active Kidz Long Island

200 Robbins Lane

Jericho, NY 11753

Phone: (516) 621-6600

Mindnasium

939 Hempstead Turnpike

Franklin Square, NY 11010

Phone: (516) 216-1073

Once Upon a Treetop

151 Dupont St.

Plainview, NY 11803

Phone: (516) 349-1140

Pump It Up in Great Neck

225 Community Drive

Suite 250

Great Neck, NY 11021

Phone: (516) 466-7867

Safari Adventure

1074 Pulaski St.

Riverhead, NY 11901

Phone: (631) 727-4386

Urban Air Adventure Park

3147 Middle Country Road

Lake Grove, NY 11755

Phone: (631) 861-4125

XPLORE Family Fun Center

200 Wilson St.

Port Jefferson Station

Phone: (631) 743-9955

Museums

Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum and Education Center

279 Main St.

Cold Spring Harbor

Phone: (631) 367-3418

Cradle of Aviation Museum

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Garden City

Phone: (516) 572-4111

Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center

100 Crescent Beach Road

Glen Cove

Phone: (516) 571-8040

Long Island Children’s Museum

11 Davis Ave.

Garden City

Phone: (516) 224-5800

Nassau County Museum of Art

One Museum Drive

Roslyn Harbor

Phone: (516) 484-9338

Planting Fields Arboretum

1395 Planting Fields Road

Oyster Bay

Phone: (516) 922-9200

Science Museum of Long Island

1526 North Plandome Road

Manhasset

Phone: (516) 627-9400

Vanderbilt Museum

180 Little Neck Road

Centerport

Phone: (631) 854-5579

Rock Climbing

Island Rock

60 Skyline Drive

Plainview

Phone: (516) 822-7625

The Gravity Vault

40 Melville Park Road

Melville

Phone: (516) 777-9255

Shopping Centers

Roosevelt Field Mall

630 Old Country Road

Garden City

Phone: (516) 742-8001

Smith Haven Mall

313 Smith Haven Mall

Lake Grove

Phone: (631) 724-8066

Tanger Outlets Deer Park

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park

Phone: (631) 667-0600

Tanger Outlets Riverhead

200 Tanger Mall Drive

Riverhead

Phone: (631) 369-2732

Walt Whitman Shops

160 Walt Whitman Road

Huntington Station

Phone: (631) 271-1746

Westfield South Shore

1701 Sunrise Highway

Bay Shore

Phone: (631) 665-8600

Westfield Sunrise

1 Sunrise Mall

Massapequa

Phone: (551) 321-1081

Did we miss one? Click here and let us know!

