ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Edgewater Park dispensary delays sale of recreational use but remains open for medical

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt3YU_0fHCtPNd00

An adult-use dispensary in Burlington County originally set to open for recreational use Friday had to pull out at the last minute due to a discrepancy with the town.

Curaleaf, which also operates an adult-use dispensary in Bellmawr in Camden County, says it is still working with the municipality in Edgewater Park to allow for recreational sales.

The dispensary is currently only open to medical patients.

There were flashing signs and a police presence in the parking lot Friday to let customers know it is not open for recreational sales just yet.

"Here we are ready and now we have to go back home," Burlington's Viola Staravoj told News 12. "I wanted to get some marijuana because I have bad problems with arthritis and so I figured let me come here and it's closed. So I'm a little bit annoyed."

Curaleaf says it is not a supply issue and that it is ready to go in that respect. The dispensary says it will open to recreational use as soon as it can work out the issues with the township.

Curaleaf's other location in Bellmawr, Camden County opened Thursday.

Comments / 2

Brittany Rock
1d ago

edgewater park police blocked this but you see them in the liquor store all the time.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewater Park, NJ
Edgewater Park, NJ
Government
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
Camden County, NJ
Government
Burlington County, NJ
Health
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Bellmawr, NJ
PIX11

How much marijuana can you legally purchase in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted. Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well. So, now […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispensary#Marijuana
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News 12

NJ prison inmate charged with manslaughter in prison death

Authorities say a New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend. Twenty-nine-year-old Evan Raczkiewicz of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday. Prosecutors allege...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy