Edgewater Park dispensary delays sale of recreational use but remains open for medical

An adult-use dispensary in Burlington County originally set to open for recreational use Friday had to pull out at the last minute due to a discrepancy with the town.

Curaleaf, which also operates an adult-use dispensary in Bellmawr in Camden County, says it is still working with the municipality in Edgewater Park to allow for recreational sales.

The dispensary is currently only open to medical patients.

There were flashing signs and a police presence in the parking lot Friday to let customers know it is not open for recreational sales just yet.

"Here we are ready and now we have to go back home," Burlington's Viola Staravoj told News 12. "I wanted to get some marijuana because I have bad problems with arthritis and so I figured let me come here and it's closed. So I'm a little bit annoyed."

Curaleaf says it is not a supply issue and that it is ready to go in that respect. The dispensary says it will open to recreational use as soon as it can work out the issues with the township.

Curaleaf's other location in Bellmawr, Camden County opened Thursday.