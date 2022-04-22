PSU students to show off electronics engineering designs

KOAM Image

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Senior engineering technology students at Pittsburg State University will be showing their marketable projects today.

PSU is hosting an Electronics Engineering Technology Design Symposium. It starts at 1:00 pm today, April 22, at the Kansas Technology Center.

You can check out some of the projects tonight on KOAM News at 5 and 6.

