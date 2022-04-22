PSU students to show off electronics engineering designs
PITTSBURG, Kan.–Senior engineering technology students at Pittsburg State University will be showing their marketable projects today.
PSU is hosting an Electronics Engineering Technology Design Symposium. It starts at 1:00 pm today, April 22, at the Kansas Technology Center.
You can check out some of the projects tonight on KOAM News at 5 and 6.
Community Photo Galleries:
Do you have a cool project from school or DIY that you want to show off? Submit it to one of KOAM’s community photo galleries here.
4-State Events
You can find other events happening locally and in the region on the KOAM Events page. You can check out a few of them below!
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0