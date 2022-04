Remember when Texarkana had a Piggly Wiggly many years ago?. If I remember correctly we had two Piggly Wiggly stores, there was one on East Street (Hwy71) in College Hill and the other was in Oaklawn Village on the Texas side. In fact, there were several stores that were around in those days from what I was told. If you are old enough to remember like me, you probably went to the store with your mama or daddy and how could you forget their iconic logo, the pig with the butcher hat.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO