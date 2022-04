The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has expressed disappointment that Wrexham’s potential National League play-off final would clash with Wales’ World Cup decider against Scotland or Ukraine.The Vanarama National League has announced their play-off final will kick off at the London Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, June 5 – just two hours before Wales’ attempt to reach their first World Cup since 1958 is scheduled to get underway in Cardiff.Wrexham are currently second in the National League and likely to be involved in the end-of-season play-offs.FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW wrote to Wrexham FC, the FA and...

