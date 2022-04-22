ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Here's what we know after former city employee was charged with theft of more than $1,600

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 1 day ago

A former Clarksville employee has been charged with one count of theft after a dual investigation between the City of Clarksville and the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury revealed missing money.

Loretta Beeler Smith was indicted by the April term of the Montgomery County Grand Jury and stands accused of stealing more than $1,600 from the city, according to a release from the City of Clarksville.

Smith came under suspicion after a 2021 audit revealed missing cash deposits from the city's scrap metal sales. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of additional missing cash deposits related to scrap metal sales.

In other news: Glenellen Elementary School principal assaulted by parent in Clarksville

New: Clarksville residents form new Blood Assurance advisory board

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office looked at Clarksville City Garage records from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 15, 2021. Investigators say Smith misappropriated $1,653 by failing to remit cash proceeds from scrap metal sales and taxicab safety inspections between Nov. 5, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2021.

The city fired Smith on Jan. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYJQ7_0fHCrxGd00

“The City of Clarksville is committed to the pursuit of justice, and therefore, we set high standards for our employees and will not tolerate those who fall short of those standards,” City Mayor Joe Pitts said in the city's release.

“There is nothing that destroys the public’s trust and the security of public funds than an employee's unlawful actions. The City of Clarksville is fortunate to have fantastic and capable Internal Audit and Finance Departments, who worked closely with the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury to ensure that justice was served and see that Ms. Smith was held accountable for her actions.”

Smith joined the city garage in 2007. She worked in the parts room until 2017 when she became the administrative support technician. In this capacity, the city entrusted her to follow the set policies and procedures for completing cash reports and capital asset information forms.

“The city has policies to prevent this kind of criminal activity, including procedures,” Chief Financial Officer Laurie Matta said in the release. “Smith circumvented these procedures by taking advantage of her position and changing the processes we had in place. She took advantage of the trust and faith the City of Clarksville and our citizens had entrusted her with.”

WGU: Clarksville resident graduates in WGU's in-person commencement ceremony

See photos: The Labor of Clarksville

Following the investigation, the finance department fine-tuned the city’s procedures for receiving cash deposits from scrap metal sales. Instead of collecting cash proceeds at the city garage, the scrap disposal company will issue the city a check.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Here's what we know after former city employee was charged with theft of more than $1,600

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Missing seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery's jailed father is indicted on assault charge 'for hitting her and giving her a black eye' around the time she was last seen

The father of Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at age 5, has been formally indicted on an assault charge for allegedly punching her in the face before her disappearance, the attorney general’s office said Friday. Adam Montgomery, of New Hampshire, who has been jailed since January, had custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Blood Assurance
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSMV

Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of the Walmart on 615 South Cumberland Street. According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15 pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.
LEBANON, TN
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Victim fires gun at car thief, uses receipt to help police find him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who had his car stolen last month outside his Hickory Hill home found a key piece of evidence that helped them crack the case. Investigators say the victim found a Cricket receipt inside his recovered vehicle that led them to Cameron Conley, 19. Conley has since been charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

949
Followers
495
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy