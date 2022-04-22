New report says underfunding community colleges is costing Massachusetts millions

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Massachusetts counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated last Thursday, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are highlighted in yellow, signifying medium-risk for transmission. The other 11 Massachusetts counties are shaded in green, which means they are at low risk. According to the CDC, risk levels are determined by data involving hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%. Earlier this month, the seven-day positivity rate was near 2.5%. Additionally, there are currently 328 COVID hospitalizations, which is up from the beginning of the month when there were roughly 200 hospitalizations. New Hampshire has also been affected by a recent uptick in COVID cases. Eight of the 10 counties in New Hampshire are now at medium risk for COVID transmission. You can see the latest CDC map here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO