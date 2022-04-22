ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New report says underfunding community colleges is costing Massachusetts millions

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNonpartisan public policy think tank Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth, or "MassINC," has released a new report arguing that the state is leaving millions on the table by not ensuring that all community college students graduate. Examining the class of 2010, MassINC’s findings show that if every student had completed...

