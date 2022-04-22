ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birds of a feather: AHS kickers learn while running Jr. Redbirds practice

By Pete Hayes
Alton High varsity soccer players give instructions to Alton Middle School player at a practice Thursday at Alton Middle School. The AHS varsity players organized and ran the practice. (Submitted)

ALTON - If teaching is a good way to learn, the Alton High girls soccer team moved to the front of the class Thursday when the Redbirds varsity players organized and ran a practice for the Alton Middle School soccer team.

"We only had one game scheduled this week, so I thought this would be a good way for our girls to help out and to create a good relationship with the middle school kids," Alton High girls soccer coach coach Gwen Sabo said. "There were two track meets scheduled at our place this week anyway, meaning we wouldn't have our field for practice.

"So I decided to see what the middle school was up to."

Sabo contacted AMS soccer coach Emily Dopuch and got the green light.

"Our girls were pretty fired up about doing it," Sabo said, "and the younger kids seemed to really have a good time with it. I think they learned a lot."

Alton Middle School's soccer team is a co-ed squad that plays against other area middle schools. There are enough players to field an 'A' team and a 'B' team. At Thursday's practice, 25 of the 31 Junior Redbirds were there.

"They started at the middle school in 2019," Sabo said, "but then they went on a two-year hiatus because of COVID in 2020 and last year because of a conflict with Coach Dopuch, who also coaches basketball, which was rescheduled because of the pandemic."

The skill level at the middle school was impressive, Sabo said. Some of the AMS players  are also club soccer players who have become proficient at their sport.

The middle school kickers practices are held on campus on the field behind the former AHS annex building. It has previously been used for many purposes, including a football field, during the years when Alton High School occupied the site.

"I split up our varsity players by classes and the girls wanted to do stations for the practice," Sabo said. "I told them I wanted them to do the coaching."

The Senior Redbirds set up stations on the practice field for passing drills and shooting, and well as one-vs.-one defense and attacking. The Middle School Junior Redbirds players spent from 10 to 15 minutes at each station, rotating to the next when finished.

"It went really well," Sabo said. "Everyone got to meet the high school players. And there were some of our high school players who really liked the coaching aspect."

Some of the AHS players may have picked up a tip or two from the process.

"It was interesting," Sabo said. "During the shooting drill, a middle school player was having trouble with the ball sailing over the top of the goal. One of our players explained to him that he was leaning back too much when he shot and that he needed to get over the ball when he shot.

"I laughed to myself," Sabo said, "because that's something they very same high school player has trouble with herself at times. I think she may have taught him and taught herself, too."

The AHS varsity is in the midst of one of its best seasons  ever with a 10-3 record. The Redbirds will return to action Monday at Granite City.

Sabo said it was clear by the end of Thursday's practice at the middle school that the younger players had enjoyed it.

"Some of them went up to their coach and asked, 'Can they come back?'

"I told them we would have to see how our schedule works out, but it was definitely something positive and something we would enjoy doing again sometime."

