Attack on Titan has finally reached the final episode of its fourth and final season, but unfortunately it's going to be a little bit more of a wait before fans finally get to see it all come to an end! When Attack on Titan revealed it would finally be returning for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, fans were surprised to find out that the series was only slated to return for a single cour of 12 episodes. Considering how much of Hajime Isayama's original manga there was left to adapt, fans were wondering how the anime would handle it all.

COMICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO