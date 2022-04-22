Child dies after allegedly forced to drink whiskey
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge police say a 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.Controversy surrounds police response to alleged stolen bag of chips
Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, and mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, were arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder.
It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks
Authorities say the little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0