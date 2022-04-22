ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Plans unveiled for $160M park over I-670 in downtown

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCBt0_0fHCrEzI00

Several key officials gathered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Friday to announce a $160 million park over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Watch a replay of the news conference:

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Sen. Roy Blunt (R - Missouri), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - Missouri), City Manager Brian Platt and Downtown Council President and CEO Bill Dietrich spoke during the announcement.

Funding for the project is set to include private investments as well as funding from local, state and federal sources.

Officials estimate the project will take 12 to 18 months to design and engineer.

“Today is an exciting day in Kansas City as we announce significant progress made to build a lid over I-670 as part of our efforts to continue building our downtown corridor for residents, visitors, and businesses,” Lucas said.

The 5.5 acre park will cover I-670 and stretch from Wyandotte Street on the west to Grand Boulevard on the East.

“Kansas City is already a great place to live, work, and visit, and the South Loop Link project will make it even better,” Blunt said.

The South Loop is the term coined to represent a stretch of Interstate 670 that runs below grade and separates the south side of downtown Kansas City from the Crossroads Arts District.

Outside of several bridges connecting the two areas, residents in the area have long sought a better way to connect the two areas.

Coby Cross, who lives in the Crossroads area of KC, said the project may add another big construction project to the city, but he believes the long-term benefits will be worth it.

"I think it's an awesome idea especially as they're expanding the rail car, I think having a more flowing downtown is a huge thing," Cross said.

In 2018, KSHB 41 reporter Andres Gutierrez spoke with a board member of the Crossroads Community Association who advocated for a deck, or “cap” over I-670 to create at-grade space for community amenities. It was a concept first floated in 2009.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Bill Dietrich
Person
Roy Blunt
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Kansas City#Downtown Council#The South Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newton Daily News

Food trucks allowed in city parks, downtown area

The discussion surrounding the original food truck ordinance was an exhausting effort, but the slight modification Newton City Council made to the code on March 21 was refreshingly brief, taking no longer than eight minutes. The council then waived the second and third readings, and adopted the changes on the spot.
NEWTON, IA
WIBW

Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Kansas River. Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews were called to the around 5:30 p.m. scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd. Topeka Fire crews recovered the body from the water. Topeka Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known, but did call the death suspicious. They will not identify the body until next of kin is notified.
TOPEKA, KS
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy