Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the first two episodes of The Flight Attendant Season 2. The good news for The Flight Attendant‘s Annie and Max? Their famously unconventional relationship — she refuses to refer to her new engagement ring as such — is nonetheless making strides. “I think they start out Season 2 doing all right,” Zosia Mamet, who plays Cassie’s BFF, tells TVLine. Max’s portrayer, Deniz Akdeniz, nods along, saying, “They’re doing OK — for them. “They’re taking a lot of baby steps in the right direction,” Akdeniz continues, noting: “It might not be for...

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO