UMD student fundraiser supports animals through art

Originally published on April 22, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brad Burt has been a nurse for nearly a decade, now at the Mayo Clinic working with kids. But it was while he was out to lunch recently when he really had to put basic first aid training to the test. He was about to leave when someone was calling out for a nurse or doctor. An infant was choking. His instincts kicked in, he performed the Heimlich maneuver, and he saved her life. “I’ve never had to use these skills before,” Burt said. “I’ve always done the training for it, but it’s never...

