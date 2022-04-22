UMD student fundraiser supports animals through art

The house in Duluth where the bodies were found. (Picture: Google Streetview) The mayor and council president are among those who have expressed their shock after the bodies of five family members and a dog were found at a home in Duluth on Wednesday. The discovery was made after a...
Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt.
Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week.
Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of.
“To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
Originally published April 22, 2022
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Ice is out on a number of Twin Cities lakes, but that’s not the case the further north you go.
Some lakes in northern Minnesota still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and a lack of sun.
At Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, the countdown is on to the fishing opener. But ice up north makes them wonder if some anglers will still be ice fishing.
“Makes it really tough for bait because a lot of the bait comes from northern Minnesota. Without ice...
For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
Originally published April 21
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college.
He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics.
(credit: Tanner Family)
He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
If you like to fish Walleye, Minnesota is the place to go. If you like to eat Walleye there is one place in Minnesota that serves more mouth-watering Walleye than anywhere else in the world. Minnesota's 2022 Walleye fishing opening season is May 14. It usually falls on Mothers Day...
Originally published on April 22, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brad Burt has been a nurse for nearly a decade, now at the Mayo Clinic working with kids. But it was while he was out to lunch recently when he really had to put basic first aid training to the test.
He was about to leave when someone was calling out for a nurse or doctor. An infant was choking.
His instincts kicked in, he performed the Heimlich maneuver, and he saved her life.
“I’ve never had to use these skills before,” Burt said. “I’ve always done the training for it, but it’s never...
A graduation cap during fall commencement December 19, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. With only two weeks until the end of the semester, Ohio State students are growing excited for the first standard spring commencement since the start of the pandemic.
More Too Life, a local non-profit, is partnering with renowned Sarasota artist, Marie Thérèse Lacroix, to explore how art can impact the healing of victims of human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. During the month of March, Marie T will be working with a select...
Duluth middleweight boxer Amy "Hard Hands" Lemenager's upcoming bout with "Kaptain" Kaitlin Lavigne has been called off. During weigh in's on Friday, Lemenager was over by 11 pounds. In a statement Lemenager said, "Disappointed is an understatement. Lessons have been learned and I can promise my fans it will not...
DULUTH, MN – After being the Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill for years, Grandma’s Restaurant Company made the decision during Covid lockdowns to transform the space into The Garden Wedding and Event Center. The venue will now be host to weddings, class reunions, corporate gatherings, trade shows and the like. It is a drastic change from what it used to be, but management is optimistic that the community will be excited for and welcome the change.
The fourth annual Blue & Red Bash Denim & Diamonds benefiting St. John’s Episcopal School will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. Jerry Dugan will be the musical guest. There will be live and...
If you've ever wanted to do yoga at a concert venue, now is your chance. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre has announced the 2022 schedule for Yoga on the Rocks, an annual series that allows guests to hone their practice on the bleachers of the famous landmark. According to a...
Three owls had to be rescued from a San Francisco roller rink back in February. The curious owls were discovered inside the Church of 8 Wheels, a former church that is now a San Francisco roller skating rink. A video was posted to Facebook showing the owls, who appeared to be enjoying and dancing along to the music.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did.
The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest.
Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
Streets Alive Ithaca is hosting its annual bike walk on May 1st from 1 PM to 5 PM. Streets will be closed to cars and open for those who want to walk, bike, roll, dance, and play. Director Margaret Johnson and associate director for communications and outreach Nicole Friske says...
Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
