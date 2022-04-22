LOCAL LIT: Three Poems

Humidity is makeup’s arch-nemesis. And as we approach the summer, you might realise your trusty foundation is no longer up to scratch. Instead, it will slip and slide on your face, feel cakey, block your pores… Your skin will scream, it wants to breathe. Teamed with the fact that beauty trends of the moment are pushing the all-natural mascara and lip colour combo, we are under attack to bare it all – and let’s be honest, some of us are not there, which is absolutely fine. Enter the lightweight foundation. It gives slightly more coverage than a BB “blemish balm”, but it is still airy and durable. It’s the answer to a flawless complexion with the least layers. First, however, it’s crucial to get the right balance. Glowing is good, but shiny is not. The trick is finding a water-resistant solution; this will help with sweat and oils melting away your makeup. Lean into that dewy look as, naturally, that is what your face is going to want to do when the sun hits it. And yes, dewy skin for summer isn’t groundbreaking – but if it isn’t broken, why fix it?

