Matthew Stafford spent 12 years as a member of the Detroit Lions and also happens to be a baseball fan. He grew up playing ball with Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and the two are friends to this day. So it was no surprise to see Stafford, who of course now plays in Los Angeles with the Rams, make the trip to Comerica Park in Detroit to see Miguel Cabrera get his 3,000th hit. The Super Bowl champion was in the stands to witness Cabrera reach the historic milestone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO