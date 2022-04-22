Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor

Georgiana M. Caraher, 89, of Knoxboro, passed away April 21, 2022 at St Elizabeth Medical Center. She was born on May 23, 1932, in Rome, a daughter of the late George and Marie (Mellen) Brockway. Georgiana graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1950 where she was the proud Captain of the Hot Shots Basketball Team. On February 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Henry J. Caraher Jr. The couple raised their family in Knoxboro and looked forward to their annual family vacation at Wolfe Lake, Westport, Ontario, Canada. This family tradition now spans four generations. She possessed great skill fishing for walleye. Georgiana was devoted to her Catholic Faith and was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Oriskany Falls.

KNOXBORO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO