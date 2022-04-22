ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor

Romesentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORKVILLE — Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor, 96, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Lutheran Care. Born in Utica on March 20, 1926, Wanda is the daughter of Blazej and Wiktoria (Mandro) Goles. On April 25, 1948, Wanda married the love of her life, Stephen S. Fedor,...





Georgiana M. (Brockway) Caraher

Georgiana M. Caraher, 89, of Knoxboro, passed away April 21, 2022 at St Elizabeth Medical Center. She was born on May 23, 1932, in Rome, a daughter of the late George and Marie (Mellen) Brockway. Georgiana graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1950 where she was the proud Captain of the Hot Shots Basketball Team. On February 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Henry J. Caraher Jr. The couple raised their family in Knoxboro and looked forward to their annual family vacation at Wolfe Lake, Westport, Ontario, Canada. This family tradition now spans four generations. She possessed great skill fishing for walleye. Georgiana was devoted to her Catholic Faith and was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Oriskany Falls.
KNOXBORO, NY


James Patrick Drohan

James “Jim” Patrick Drohan, 71, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Born on June 15, 1950, Jim was the son of Elizabeth Jaskula Drohan and the late Thomas Drohan. He was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, majoring in Media. Jim and Karen spent many years together before getting married on August 18, 2019, a beloved relationship of 39 years. He worked in retail sales.
UTICA, NY


Funeral notices — April 23, 2022

CARAHER — Georgiana M. Caraher, 89, of Knoxboro, on April 21, 2022. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oriskany Falls. Burial St. Joseph’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Contributions to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton. COLLIS —...
UTICA, NY


Josselyne Klecanda

Josselyne Klecanda, 84, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was predeceased by Albert, her husband of 60 years, earlier this year. She is survived by five children, Mark, Phillip, Steven, Karen and Lisa, and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Allen. There are no...
ROME, NY
Utica, NY
Obituaries


Donna (Young) Donovan

Donna Donovan, 64, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Rome Health. She was born in Rome on November 28, 1957, a daughter of the late Hansford and Elizabeth (Kicak) Young. On September 17, 1983, she was united in marriage to Edward J. Donovan, Sr. He passed away September 17, 2016.
ROME, NY


Patricia A. (Beckwith) Lopez

Patricia A. Lopez, age 74, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. Patricia was born in Rome on October 6, 1947, to the late Howard and Catherine Carmen Beckwith, the oldest of 15 children, and educated in the Rome Schools. She was formerly married to Carlos Lopez Sr. and remained the best of friends after their separation.
ROME, NY


Edward H. Hodierne

Edward H. Hodierne, 85, of Taberg, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rome Health after a long illness. He was born in Rome on October 28, 1936, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Shannon) Hodierne. On February 28, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Brown, a blessed union of 63 years.
ROME, NY


Doris Ezell

Doris Ezell passed away on April 17, 2022. She was born October 8, 1932, in Bellwood, AL, to the late Henry and Laenna (Jackson) Holmes. She moved to Niagara Falls in the 1950’s where she met and married the late Columbus Ezell, Sr. Mother Ezell loved cooking, music, but most of all, she enjoyed serving the Lord.
ROME, NY


Deborah Jean Davis

Deborah Jean Davis, age 68, joined her mother in heaven on April 16, 2022. She was joined in marriage to Walter R. Davis on December 31, 1973, a union that lasted 48 years. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Heath; her mother, Dorothy Depasquale; and a brother, Angelo Depasquale. She is survived by her husband, Walter; her sons, Christian (Shyla) and Jeremy; two loved grandchildren, Kevin Joseph and Bailee Hope; sisters, Sharon Hendrix, Teresa Barnes (Bill), Angela Barnard (David) and Laurie Wright; brothers, James Heath (Linda), Brian Heath (Cindy), Kevin Heath (Karen), Joseph Heath (Cindy), and Anthony Depasquale (Hertha); and her father, Eugene Depasquale.
ROME, NY


Shrine to celebrate 75th anniversary of apparition Saturday

UTICA — Christ the King Shrine will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the apparition of Jesus as testified by Charles Grestl on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave. The Mass will be followed by a luncheon. Reservations are required by Monday,...
UTICA, NY


MVCC names Millner as alumnus of merit

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has named Musco Millner III ’90 the 2022 recipient of the MVCC Alumni of Merit Award, presented annually by the MVCC Alumni Association to a nominee who has contributed to the improvement of the community, helped the college, and otherwise demonstrated professional leadership that symbolizes MVCC’s mission of student success and community involvement.
ROME, NY

