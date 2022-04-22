Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor

Deborah Jean Davis, age 68, joined her mother in heaven on April 16, 2022. She was joined in marriage to Walter R. Davis on December 31, 1973, a union that lasted 48 years. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Heath; her mother, Dorothy Depasquale; and a brother, Angelo Depasquale. She is survived by her husband, Walter; her sons, Christian (Shyla) and Jeremy; two loved grandchildren, Kevin Joseph and Bailee Hope; sisters, Sharon Hendrix, Teresa Barnes (Bill), Angela Barnard (David) and Laurie Wright; brothers, James Heath (Linda), Brian Heath (Cindy), Kevin Heath (Karen), Joseph Heath (Cindy), and Anthony Depasquale (Hertha); and her father, Eugene Depasquale.
Comments / 0