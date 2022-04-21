Bills Updated Outlook: OT David Quessenberry Inked

The Chicago Bears have already signed two former Green Bay Packers players this offseason. Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago after five seasons in Green Bay. Afterwards, he made some pretty bold statements about how the tide will shift in the Packers-Bears rivalry. Equanimeous St. Brown, too, signed with the Bears earlier this offseason. On Friday, the Bears announced that they had signed yet another former Packers wide receiver. This time, it was David Moore, who spent some time on the Packers practice squad towards the end of last season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO