AUBURN, Ala. (WPMI) — Bo Bikes Bama is a charity bike ride started by sports legend Bo Jackson to honor the lives lost during the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak and to help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future. On the first anniversary of the storms, Jackson embarked on a five-day journey following the path of the tornadoes and was joined by a host of celebrity friends. Bo Bikes Bama became an annual event in April 2013, when Bo returned to Alabama for a one-day ride in Cordova, Alabama, one of the hardest-hit cities of the 2011 outbreak. Since 2014, Supporters have gathered in Auburn, Alabama for the ride.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO