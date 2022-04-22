YouTuber Who Jumped From Plane Purposefully Caused Crash to Record It, FAA Letter Says

The US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed its two largest fines to date - one for a passenger who spat at and headbutted cabin crew, the other for a customer who bit a fellow passenger and tried to open the cabin door mid-flight.The fines - $81,950 (£62,915) and $77,272 (£59,324) respectively - were proposed by the aviation body on Friday for two separate unruly passenger incidents which happened last July.The passenger with the biggest fine is accused of striking a flight attendant on the head, spitting at crew, headbutting a member of staff and trying to open the cabin...
