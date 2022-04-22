ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber Who Jumped From Plane Purposefully Caused Crash to Record It, FAA Letter Says

By Phil Helsel, Tim Stelloh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA YouTuber who parachuted from a small airplane over California mountains last year after claiming engine trouble purposely caused the aircraft to crash so he...

