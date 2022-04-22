Brighton forward Leandro Trossard on course to return against Southampton

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on course to return for Sunday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The Belgium international missed Albion’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday evening due to illness.

Seagulls defender Shane Duffy has returned to light training following a thigh issue but is unlikely to feature, while midfielders Yves Bissouma (suspension) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip along the south coast.

The Austrian may opt for changes at the Amex Stadium after his side slipped to a disappointing 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to training but is still awaiting his first involvement since suffering a hamstring issue in early December.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Offiah, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, March, Lallana, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Sarmiento, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Redmond, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Broja, Long.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox