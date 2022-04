Auburn, NY- Auburn city police are looking for the man who punched a 19-year-old with special needs at Walmart last weekend, police said. Adam Wrana, father of the teen, said his son was with his in-laws and two stepsisters at Walmart when the assault occurred. Denzel, his son, has special needs and epilepsy, his dad said. His son has two black eyes and is awaiting further evaluation of his head injury, his dad said.

AUBURN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO