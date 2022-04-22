ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Cape May Court House, NJ, Man Facing Child Porn Charges

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
 1 day ago
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Cape May Court House is facing child porn charges. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 21-year-old David He was arrested on Monday, April 18th. According to Sutherland's...

