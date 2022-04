The first weekend of USFL games have come and gone, and now pro football's latest spring league is fully up and running. Kicking things off on Friday night will be the Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals, both of which are searching for their first win of the season. The Panthers came up short against the Houston Gamblers 17-12 on Sunday and will be on a short week, while the Generals fell to the Birmingham Stallions 28-24 in the final moments last Saturday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO