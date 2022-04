Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Thursday marked the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey. And though thousands of customers lined up bright and early to mark the occasion, it’s not a free-for-all. The state is maintaining strict restrictions on cannabis use, including how much an individual is permitted to buy and possess, and where to smoke it.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO