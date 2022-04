ASHLAND - With County Engineer Ed Meixner present at Thursday's meeting, commissioners listened to a pair of bids opened by Clerk Nikki Hiller for the summer Road Sealing Program. The two bids were from Smalls Paving in Gambier for $353,501.25 and from Melway Paving in Holmesville for $221,250. Meixner’s estimate...

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO