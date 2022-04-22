ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty in accidental shooting death of son

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been found guilty in connection to the accidental shooting death of his son back in June 2020. Avion Sexton, Sr., 24, is guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. A jury found him guilty of 13 different counts...

Woman arrested, charged in South Bend homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Monday’s homicide on the city’s east side. Through interviews and processing of evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Marqisha Thomas as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Civon Green.
Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead in a homicide investigation near Nuner Elementary School. The victim’s name is being withheld, as police are notifying next-of-kin. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. behind Nuner Elementary School— however, the...
Woman charged with shooting, killing boyfriend

REMINDER FOR BLUE-GOLD GAME: Douglas Road closed from Ironwood to Twyckenham. With many anticipated to attend Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, this is an important reminder that Douglas Road from Ironwood Road to Twyckenham Drive is currently closed. New Buffalo Area Schools closed Friday due to threats on...
