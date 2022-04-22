ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, NY

NJ marijuana dispensaries restock shelves for second day of legal sales

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Legal recreational marijuana customers in New Jersey experienced long lines at dispensaries for the first day with products flying off the shelves.

The line wrapped around the building at Zen Leaf dispensary in Lawrence, where officials say they struggled to keep up with the demand of customers on the first day of legal sales.

However, the dispensary says it was fully restocked for Friday and will be getting a new batch of products each day, sometimes twice a day.

Store officials say the lines were so long on Thursday that they had to turn people away because of supply.

