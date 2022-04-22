ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USFRA says ag needs science-driven focus to combat climate change

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUSFRA says ag needs science-driven focus to combat climate change. The head of U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) says agriculture needs additional resources to predict the long-term impacts of climate change. CEO Erin Fitzgerald tells Brownfield producers should have climate-smart risk...

voiceofmuscatine.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Utilities say climate change future already forcing changes

BATH, Maine — Water and electricity do not mix, said Adam Desrosiers, vice president of electric operations for Central Maine Power. That basic fact led the company to invest $15 million to replace an older and occasionally flooded substation in Bath. It also symbolizes the company’s efforts to begin safeguarding the grid against the impact of climate change.
BATH, ME
Harvard Health

Relocating farmland to cut carbon emissions amid warming world

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggested in a recent report that with every degree of warming, global agricultural production will be reduced by 10 to 25 percent, threatening the food supply. A team of scientists, including Harvard Forest researcher Tim Rademacher, offers a possible solution in a new article in Nature Communications Earth & Environment. They developed a map showing where the world’s major food crops could be relocated to maximize production and minimize environmental impact. The changes would yield big decreases in the carbon (71 percent), biodiversity (87 percent), and irrigation-water (100 percent) footprints of crop production. The Gazette spoke with Rademacher, who studies tree growth and vegetation at Harvard Forest, about the feasibility and potential impact of the proposal. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Usfra
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Soaring gas prices test Biden on climate change

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s ambitions to finally put the U.S. on the path to confront climate change are crashing into an election-year scramble to lower gas prices and demonstrate tangible economic progress to voters. As environmentalists celebrate Earth Day on Friday, the Biden administration is trying to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The key to winning the climate debate isn’t economics: it’s health

Arnold Schwarzenegger has the answer to tackling the climate emergency. Don’t hype the economic damage, he says, just say we need to “terminate pollution”. It may seem odd to pick the former bodybuilder and actor turned Republican politician as someone with the answer to the most important issue of the 21st century. But Schwarzenegger’s focus on pollution as California’s governor, and that of his successor, the Democrat Jerry Brown, means that since 2008, by wide agreement, the Golden State has enjoyed the longest economic expansion in its history, while also cutting emissions.
HEALTH
CNBC

This 33-year-old raised $40 million to give rural farmers solar power and help fight climate change

Samir Ibrahim didn't have a singular "aha" moment that led him to his multimillion-dollar business and a crusade to fight climate change 8,000 miles from his home in Orlando. It's been 10 years since Ibrahim and his co-founder Charles Nichols launched SunCulture, a start-up headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya that helps farmers grow food without relying on rainfall by using solar-powered irrigation systems instead.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Construction industry in the race against climate change

Construction and operating buildings contributes to 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Since 1970, carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 90%, making it a key factor driving climate change. Jim Reinhart, CEO and president of Ygrene, joined Mola Lenghi and Michelle Miller to talk about the "green" possibilities for home and business owners to protect their properties from stronger storms, wildfires and more frequent blackouts.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Fighting climate change takes all transportation stakeholders

This fireside chat is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The role of policy in climate-positive transport. DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Jonathan Hoffman, former chief spokesman for the Pentagon, and Andrew Wishnia, deputy assistant secretary for climate policy for the US Department of Transportation, discuss ways the transportation sector is addressing climate change challenges.
CONGRESS
InsideHook

Worried About Climate Change? Don’t Give Your Money, Give Your Time.

Today, you will be bombarded with many well-intentioned Earth Day calls to action (and some not so well-intentioned — looking at you, oil company social media managers). These will include buying so-called “sustainable” goods, from reusable coffee mugs to clothing made from oceanbound plastic to electric cars. We’ve championed many companies engaged in the admittedly tough process of decreasing their environmental impact, but today, we’ve got a different message for you: Don’t buy from them.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

ClimateWatch: Africa among the hardest hit by climate change

Africa accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse gas emissions yet the region is tackling some of the worst impacts of climate change. Christopher Trisos, a senior researcher at African Climate and Development Initiative, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the threats and solutions for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Yes, you can actually do something about climate change

How much do your actions as an individual matter when it comes to climate? The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from the United Nations is the first time the group has tackled this thorny question head-on. It turns out some actions really do matter more than others, and the report makes clear that the wealthiest, who are also the world’s biggest polluters, are obliged to move first, fastest, and furthest in slashing carbon pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Drilling plan complicates climate, reconciliation politics

The Interior Department’s move to resume onshore oil and gas leasing and hike royalty rates is scrambling the political talk around energy production after months of efforts by congressional Democrats to overhaul federal drilling. The agency said Friday it would auction some 144,000 acres of land on 173 parcels...
The Conversation Africa

African cities can do more to protect children from climate change

Six in 10 people will be living in cities by 2030. This is concerning. Cities are responsible for over 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet cities can also do a lot to mitigate climate change and help people adapt to its impacts. Cities can use renewable energy sources, promote greener transport, and get industries to cut pollution and adopt cleaner production techniques. Also, they can form or use existing networks and partnerships to strengthen these efforts.
ENVIRONMENT

