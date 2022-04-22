ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

IDL seeks experienced wildland firefighters

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4T8z_0fHCmWJF00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands area office in Boise needs experienced wildland firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews.

The nationwide shortage of qualified wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho. Each engine boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel and is responsible for the crew's safety on wildland and prescribed fire incidents. Without sufficient engine bosses, IDL cannot hire and deploy entry level firefighters.

Without enough engine bosses, IDL will be unable to staff two critical fire guard stations: one in Centerville near Idaho City and one in High Valley near Smith's Ferry. That means the only two IDL wildland fire crews will operate out of Boise if additional engine bosses cannot be hired.

This shortage of fire personnel puts Idaho’s valuable natural resources at risk and poses threats to people who live in the wildland urban fire interface. Fortunately, Idaho has taken steps to improve its firefighter recruitment and retention.

“Thanks to the new $15 starting wage and hazard pay, both of which Governor Little recently signed into law, and the potential to earn substantial overtime, we have a steady stream of first-year or inexperienced firefighters,” Southwest Forest Protection District Fire Warden Casper Urbanek said. “Finding experienced people to lead our fire crews has become more challenging, given the prevalence of fire across the wes. Surrounding states and our federal firefighting partners all face this challenge, but we can now compete on compensation and offer our folks so much more, like access to training and an incredible work culture.”

IDL’s engine bosses start at $18 per hour and are classified as seasonal positions that work up to eight months of the year. They receive benefits, too, including health, vision and dental insurance, PERSI retirement, optional PERSI Choice 401k, life and disability insurance, paid sick and annual leave and six paid holidays.

To be hired, applicants must meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) requirements.

More details about positions, requirements and applications can be found at www.idl.idaho.gov .

The post IDL seeks experienced wildland firefighters appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho8.com

BLM delivers wildland fire engine to local fire department

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District has delivered a surplus wildland fire engine to the New Plymouth Fire Protection District at no cost through the Rural Fire Readiness Program. The program is designed to enhance the capability of local fire districts, volunteer fire...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
City
Centerville, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

​​​​​Fire destroys Bonneville County home

​​​​(BONNEVILLE COUNTY - KIFI ) Fire crews worked to extinguish a Saturday night house fire just outside the Ammon city limits. Firefighters were called just before 10:30 p.m., to a home at the corner of Moonstone Drive and Greenwillow Lane. The home appears to have suffered severe damage throughout the structure, with the worst damage The post ​​​​​Fire destroys Bonneville County home appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idl#Wildland Fire#Paid Holidays#Firefighting#Idaho Department Of Lands
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
kmvt

Local man dies after industrial accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man is dead after an industrial accident in Jerome Friday. Jerome Police Department confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident at the Old Hickory Sheds factory located at 901 South Lincoln in Jerome. Details have not been released at this time...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Woman Killed on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the interstate in Post Falls early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in Post Falls on Interstate 90 at around 12:29 a.m. A Ford sedan went off the interstate, down an embankment, and ended up at the bottom of Exit 2. A woman from Auburn, WA, died at the scene, she had not been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. Part of the roadway was blocked off during the investigation, which remains under investigation.
POST FALLS, ID
kmvt

Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 11:32 p.m.) The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Life Flight, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho State Police all responded to an injury crash Friday at the intersection of Eastland Drive and Alta Vista Drive. The reported call came in at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy