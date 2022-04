Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Home Sweet Hoax.” read at your own risk!. Joining the fray of 2022 TV premieres, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is now two episodes in, and so far, viewers have a lot to talk about. We already got several WTF moments involving Bilal Hazziez’s weird practical joke on his fiancé Shaeeda Sween. There’s also a healthy amount of behind-the-scenes drama happening with Miona Bell that may be addressed during the season, based on her comments. It certainly hasn’t taken long for new cast members to establish themselves as buzzworthy, but let’s not forget there’s one major returning couple that we haven’t seen at all yet. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 promised us Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, soooo...where are they?

