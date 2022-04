Today, a city woman assured me that she's prepared to donate $10,000 toward reviving one of New Bedford's signature summer events, Joe Jesus' '50s Night. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had heard me talking on WBSM about how the desire was there to get '50s Night going again after missing the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that funding was a problem.

