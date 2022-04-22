Here’s the text of the state police release about the southern IL crash that killed three

Illinois State Police, District 22, issued this announcement after two cars collided , killing three people, in southern Illinois on Thursday.

The announcement was posted on District 22’s Facebook page.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22

WHAT:

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Illinois Route 3, just north of Old Cape Road, Union County

WHEN:

April 21, 2022 at approximately 4:15 a.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – 2013 Blue Fiat Sedan

Unit 2 – 2017 Black Toyota Sedan

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Marie A. Meunier, a 32-year-old female from Cape Girardeau, MO – Deceased

Unit 2 – Pavan Swarna, a 23-year-old male from Carbondale, IL– Deceased

PASSENGERS:

Unit 2 – Vamshi K. Pechetty, a 23-year-old male from Carbondale, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Yaswanth S. Uppalapati, a 23-year-old male from Carbondale, IL – Transported by

ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Kalyan Dorna, a 24-year-old male from

Carbondale, IL – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Kakumanu Karthik, a 23-year-old male from Carbondale, IL – Transported by ambulance to a

regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY : Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3, just north of Old Cape Road, in Union County. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 crossed the center line and struck the front of Unit 2. The drivers of Units 1 and 2, along with a passenger of Unit 2, were pronounced deceased on scene by the Union County Coroner. Two passengers of Unit 2 were transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. This is an open and on-going investigation and no other details are available at this time.