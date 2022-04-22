ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bystanders stop man from kidnapping baby on Atlanta BeltLine, police say

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after a woman alleges he tried to abduct an infant she was babysitting while they were walking on the BeltLine. It happened Thursday at around 11 a.m. near Ponce de Leon Avenue NE....

