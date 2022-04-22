ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

VIDEO: Flames shoot out of truck on I-75

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers on I-75 had to take evasive measures after a pickup caught on fire Friday morning in Pasco County, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the pickup was on the shoulder of the interstate as it burst into flames.

However, no one was injured in the incident, according to troopers.

Video recorded by Jean Adams showed the truck fully engulfed by the fire, causing smoke to rise into the sky.

The smoke caused the people in Adams’ vehicle to begin coughing as they passed the pickup. People were also seen walking away from the burning vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

